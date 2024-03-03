Dragon Ball Daima Gets Colorful New Poster by Dragon Ball Super Artist

Dragon Ball is in for a big year. The franchise is finally ready to move past Dragon Ball Super on the small screen. While the manga continues, all eyes will be on Son Goku this fall as Dragon Ball Daima will make its anime premiere. Now, a new promo for the anime has gone live, and we have the artist behind Dragon Ball Super to thank for the colorful tribute.

The promo just went live in Japan thanks to volume 22 of Dragon Ball Super. The manga released a new color edition of volume 22, and it was there Toyotaro's previous art for Dragon Ball Daima was redone. As you can see below, the makeover puts Goku and Vegeta center stage with the official logo of their new anime overhead.

DRAGON BALL DAIMA Special Page by Toyotarou marking the announcement of the new anime series.



Again, this doesn't confirm DAIMA manga adaptation.



DAIMA anime is scheduled to premiere in Fall 2024.



Obviously, Goku and Vegeta look familiar here. We have seen Goku as a child many times in the anime's history; Of course, Kid Goku was the primary focus of the original Dragon Ball anime. As for Vegeta, we have seen him as a kid once or twice, and his design her mimics his older look. The biggest different with Vegeta in this shot are his chubby cheeks, so we can blame his baby fat for those change.

This colorful poster is meant to herald in the next canon Dragon Ball series. As far as fans know, artist Toyotaro will continue to work on Dragon Ball Super's manga with series creator Akira Toriyama overseeing him. New arcs are already on the horizon with Goku and Gohan, after all. This fall, Dragon Ball Daima will then go live under Toei Animation, and it will be a canonical entry to the franchise. So far, we have no word on whether Dragon Ball Daima will get a manga, but you never know what could happen before the show premieres.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Daima, the big show was announced last fall, and it will follow Goku after he (and his cohorts) are turned into kids. Goku will be forced to undergo an adventure with the Shin to reverse the wish placed upon him. And of course, other heroes like Vegeta and Krillin will join in on the galactic campaign.

