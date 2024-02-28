Dragon Ball Reveals New Cover Art by Death Note Creator

Believe it or not, Dragon Ball has been around for 40 years now. The hit manga went live in 1984 under the care of Akira Toriyama. Over the decades, Dragon Ball has become one of the most famous IPs in the world, and today's top manga creators were inspired by Son Goku. That is why a number of top artists have gifted Dragon Ball special covers, and now the artist behind Death Note has joined the movement.

The update comes from the Dragon Ball Super Gallery project now that March is around the corner. The team posted a new cover for Dragon Ball volume 29 which Takeshi Obata inked. The Death Note creator is the latest to team with Dragon Ball, and their tribute is nothing short of gorgeous.

DRAGON BALL Volume 29 by Takeshi Obata (DEATH NOTE).



This is part of the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the series. Every month, different mangaka will redesign one of the 42 covers of the series until November 2024. pic.twitter.com/de2YNhe7MM — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 28, 2024

This new piece of cover art makes the 39th addition to the Dragon Ball Super Galley. By the project's end, a total of 42 covers will have been released. To date, the campaign has roped in some of manga's top artists, and we do mean the best of the best. From Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) to Tite Kubo (Bleach) and Tatsuki Fujimoto (Chainsaw Man), the tributes have been impressive. So if you want to check out the full list of gallery entries, you can find them here.

Obviously, Obata is turning the heads of Dragon Ball fans, and the same goes for Death Note lovers. It has been ages since the artist posted any new Death Note work, but the supernatural thriller remains a hit to this day. Released in December 2003, Obata worked with writer Tsugumi Ohba to bring Death Note to life. With a number of live-action projects under thumb and a hit anime, Death Note reigns supreme with millennial anime lovers. And now, Obata is drawing their eyes to Dragon Ball.

