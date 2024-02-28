The Dragon Ball Multiverse Will Collide Soon Thanks to One Collab

Dragon Ball Super might be the big game in town when it comes to the Z-Fighters, but it's far from the only story focusing on Goku, his allies, and his enemies. Dragon Ball SD, for those who might not be familiar, is a re-telling of the original shonen series that adds a new art style and some big twists in its story. Thanks to the "Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project", the artist responsible for "SD" is once again returning to lend some new art to the beloved series.

For those who might not be familiar with Dragon Ball SD, the series first began in 2010 and continues to this day. Artist Naho Ooishi has taken the helm since the series debut, offering a new take on the story of Goku from Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Super. What sets SD apart from the story that helped spawn it is a far more "chibi-esque" art style that aims at a younger audience. On top of the different art style from the main series, SD will also often include a far "jokier" aesthetic that helps to make some of the darker moments of the franchise appeal to an all ages audience.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball SD Meets Z

Naho Ooishi's next cover for the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project will arrive this April 4th. Ooishi will join other heavy hitters that have shared their takes on the world that sprang from the mind of Akira Toriyama. So far, the special project has seen the mangaka responsible for the likes of Naruto, Bleach, Chainsaw Man, Undead Unluck, Death Note, and many more share their takes.

While Dragon Ball Super's anime future remains a mystery following the release of Super Hero, the Z-Fighters will return to the small screen this fall with Dragon Ball Daima. The new anime adaptation is on the way thanks to a new idea from creator Akira Toriyama which will see Goku and his friends transformed into children. Luckily, the story of Goku and company has continued in the pages of the manga, as the main Z-Fighter is sparring against his son Gohan in a fight for the ages.

Which manga artist would you love to see take on the Z-Fighters in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime,a nd the world of the Z-Fighters.

Via Manga Mogura RE