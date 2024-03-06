One Piece Cosplay Goes Empress Level With Boa Hancock

One Piece has been getting ready for the end with the start of its Final Saga in the anime and manga releases, and one cosplay is making sure to take some time to show off the Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock! The last time we had seen Boa Hancock in action, the former member of the Seven Warlords was caught in some dire straits. With the end of the Seven Warlords system following the end of the Reverie, Hancock was targeted by both the military and Blackbeard himself as they both sought to destroy Hancock for different reasons. But thankfully, she managed to escape from it all with her life.

It's an important step forward for someone who has been a key ally to Luffy in the past, and will likely play a big role in Luffy's future the closer he gets to his dream of finding the One Piece someday. But while it might be a while before we get to see Hancock in action again in the anime or manga releases, one One Piece fan has taken matters into their own hands by showing some love to the Empress with some perfectly Empress level cosplay from fesch6 on TikTok for Boa Hancock! Check it out:

How to Catch Up With One Piece

One Piece's manga and anime are now in the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's franchise thus far. You can find the three newest chapters of the manga for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to see the latest events of the series. If the anime is more your jam, One Piece: Egghead Arc has started its adaptation of the first arc of the Final Saga of the series (which isn't too far from where the manga is at this time).

You can catch up with the latest episodes of One Piece on Crunchyroll and Netflix. If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) instead, you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. There's also the first season of the live-action One Piece series streaming with Netflix as well. So there's plenty of One Piece to enjoy however you want to!

Where does Boa Hancock rank among your One Piece favorites? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

