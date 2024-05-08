Spice and Wolf Reboot Overhauls Holo's Transformation: Watch

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has reached a highly anticipated part of the new reboot anime series, and the newest episode has revealed Holo's overhauled transformation debut! Spice & Wolf has been in the midst of a major anime revival in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the original series, and with the first few episodes fans have been treated to an updated take on the classic anime adaptation. But as the series has been working through its first real arc, there have been big moments in the original that fans have wanted to see in action again after all this time.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Episode 6 has reached the end of Lawrence and Holo's first major conflict, and with it has also made the big debut of Holo's highly anticipated transformation into her full god form. It's a much different take on the transformation than seen in the original anime adaptation from decades ago, and fans are still debating whether or not the changes made are good ones. For a good comparison. @BrandonBVarnell has shared a cool clip on X that shares how Holo's transformation came to life in both anime releases. Check it out:

How do you think Holo's transformation in the new Spice & Wolf compares to her old one? Is it better? Worse?



I love both, but the new transformation is much more realistic IMO. pic.twitter.com/UerAiPYfAq — Brandon Varnell (@BrandonBVarnell) May 7, 2024

How to Watch Spice & Wolf Episode 6

If you wanted to catch up with the new revival series as it airs, you can currently find the first few episodes of Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new take on the classic anime on a whole as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

As for Episode 6, it's titled "Merchant and Unreasonable God," and the synopsis teases this particular episode as such, "Holo and Lawrence are trapped in the tunnels below the city, with hunters searching for them in all directions. When danger comes, how far will they go to protect each other?" This episode also marks a turning point in Lawrence and Holo's early journey together, so now is the perfect time to jump in and see it all in action.