One Piece Finally Unveils Boa Hancock's Devil Fruit

One Piece's manga has been making its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga in Eiichiro Oda's long running series, and now fans have gotten even more details about the world at large with the unveiling of Boa Hancock's Devil Fruit. There have been a ton of characters vying for the One Piece treasure ever since it all began years ago, and some of these characters had quickly risen to the top of fans' favorite lists. One such pirate is the Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock, who has become one of Luffy's most memorable allies.

But because each new chapter of One Piece's manga follows Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats a majority of the time, it also means we rarely get a look at some of the more mysterious parts of the lore. This includes the Devil Fruits themselves as we don't really get to see their designs unless a character has died or happens to spot a new one in the wild. But thankfully we now have gotten to see what Boa Hancock's Love-Love Fruit looks like, and you can check it out below as spotted by @newworldartur on Twitter:

