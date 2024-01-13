One Piece's Egghead Arc is Now on Netflix

Netflix has found some serious success when it comes to the Straw Hat Pirates, not just thanks to its live-action adaptation of One Piece, but with the anime adaptation as well. While a good number of episodes of the anime series were already available on Netflix, the platform recently announced that the current storyline, the Egghead Arc, would arrive on the streaming service. Now, if you have yet to catch up on the latest arc of One Piece, Netflix has you covered.

2023 saw the arrival of Netflix's live-action take on Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, with many anime fans left wondering if the new series would be able to come close to living up to its source material. Ultimately, the series was able to become a massive success with both anime fans and newcomers alike, as the live-action series was renewed for a second season. With the first season following the formation of the Straw Hat Pirates during the East Blue Saga, the creative minds responsible for the show have gone on record that they are sticking close to the source material. To help announce the second season, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda confirmed that not only would the Straw Hats return, but that the crew would be adding a new member to its roster in Tony Tony Chopper.

The Egghead Arc Arrives on Netflix

One Piece's Egghead Arc begins with episode 1089 of the anime adaptation, seeing the Straw Hat Pirates licking their wounds following the War For Wano Arc. Now that Kaido and his Beast Pirates have been defeated, the final saga of the shonen series has hit both the anime and the manga as Luffy and his crew aim to learn more about their world and the Devil Fruit within it. Encountering the mad scientist known as Dr. Vegapunk as a part of this storyline, expect some major events to transpire in upcoming installments.

The latest episode of #ONEPIECE is now on Netflix!



New episodes of One Piece: Egghead Arc available weekly 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/atMCuktFUV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) January 13, 2024

While One Piece might be in its final saga, creator Eiichiro Oda hasn't hinted at the series ending any time soon. It could still be quite a few years before we see Luffy and the Straw Hats sail into the sunset. Considering the number of characters and plotlines that need a resolution, shonen fans are in for quite a ride.

What are our predictions for One Piece's Egghead Arc?