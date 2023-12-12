One Piece Finally Brings Boa Hancock Back to the Anime

One Piece's anime has been filling in the gaps of everything that happened while Luffy and the Straw Hats where fighting Kaido and Big Mom and Wano, and the newest episode of the series has finally brought Boa Hancock back to the center of the action! One Piece's has been gearing up for the next big phase of the story from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and as fans have seen, things have changed quite a lot since the end of the Wano Country arc. And that includes filling in the gaps of the fallout from the Reverie arc.

One Piece's newest episode picks up after the end of the Reverie that was teased during the events of the Wano Country arc, and the Seven Warlords have been displaced thanks to the dissolution of the system. With the previous episode showcasing what happened to Buggy, Crocodile, and Mihawk after all that went down, the newest episode of One Piece finally picked back up with Boa Hancock as she ended up fighting both the Marines and Blackbeard during a massive assault.

One Piece: Boa Hancock Returns to the Anime

One Piece Episode 1087 picks up shortly after the cliffhanger that saw Boa Hancock's isolated island attacked by the Marines following the end of the Reverie, and it's revealed that Blackbeard also took an interest in her Devil Fruit power and wanted to steal it. This attack not only showcases how Boa Hancock refused to back down to either threat and was fighting against both attacking forces, but also showcased why she was a former member of the Seven Warlords as her Devil Fruit power quickly turned the Marines and Blackbeard's crew to stone.

She nearly fights against Koby, but as the episode comes to an end she's captured by Blackbeard. The Emperor tries to steal her power, but she tells him that his crew would not be freed from her stone as she's the only one that can release her from that power. It's a showing for why Hancock's such a fan favorite among fans in the series, and now it's just a matter of seeing how she ends up playing into the rest of the Final Saga as it unfolds.

What did you think of Boa Hancock's return to the One Piece anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!