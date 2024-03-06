One-Punch Man Announces Surprise Delay

One-Punch Man has been in the midst of a major fight with its newest arc, but the manga has announced it has been hit with a surprising delay! Yusuke Murata's illustrated release of ONE's original One-Punch Man manga has been working its way through the Ninja Village Arc with its latest chapters. Flashy Flash and Speed-o-Sound Sonic have surprisingly teamed up with one another to deal with assassins from the village where they grew up. As this battle continues to develop, it seems like the wait for the next chapter will be longer than previously anticipated.

The previous chapter of One-Punch Man ended with a major return from Blast to the series as he helped end the fights that Flash and Sonic had been struggling with, and Chapter 248 of the manga (which would have been Chapter 201 of the official English release with Viz Media) was supposed to release today in Japan. But instead, readers were met with a message from ONE and Murata announced that the next chapter will be delayed as they are now in the midst of redoing the Ninja Village Arc's chapters so far.

One-Punch Man Manga Delayed

While it has yet to be revealed what kind of redrawing or reworking will be done to the Ninja Village Arc's chapters, this kind of redo has been seen in the manga's past before. Most notably it was done with the end of the fight against Garou as when it was readying for the end, Murata and ONE had decided to go back and change the path of the fight so it ended in a more action-packed way. It could be the same case to switch up the arc here, but we'll see when the series returns for a new chapter.

A new release date has been set for One-Punch Man's next chapter as of the time of this writing, but it's not the only new release to look forward to. One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially in the works for a launch some time in the near future, but has also yet to set a release date. It will be produced by J.C. Staff (the studio behind the second season), and will be adapting more of the Garou saga.

How are you liking One-Punch Man's current chapters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

