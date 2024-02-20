One-Punch Man Volume 30 Unveils the Manga's Best Cover Art

One-Punch Man has followed the story of Saitama, the hero for fun, on his quest to encounter an opponent that can survive one of his punches. With one of the recent manga storylines, the titular character was able to discover such an opponent in Garou, a man hunting down heroes to increase his own strength. To get fans hyped for the thirtieth volume of the manga series from creators ONE and Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man has manga fans talking about its latest slick cover.

While the third season of the anime adaptation was confirmed in 2022, there have been little to no details regarding Saitama's small screen comeback. As it stands, no anime studio has been confirmed to tackle the next chapter of the Hero Association as they continue their fight against the Monster Association. During this storyline, the brawler known as Garou encounters Saitama on more than one occassion as he focuses on his martial arts mastery. Finding himself unable to compare to the overall strength of the "hero for fun", the season two finale saw Garou aligning with the Monster Association, as one of the final shots saw a killer kaiju taking the hero killer away. When the anime series does return, it will have some grand moments from the manga to tackle.

One-Punch Cover

Garou has ties to the Hero Association in some surprising ways as he was trained by none other than one of the strongest crime fighters around, Bang. From the cover, you are able to see the elderly hero and the evil-empowered villain side-by-side, showing how the pair are two sides of the same coin. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, Garou's ultimate upgrade proves to be the biggest challenge to Saitama so far, who might even require more than one punch to defeat.

Murata woke up and decided to drop one of the greatest manga covers OAT pic.twitter.com/K3CQfumLhE — Reformed Taf (@Reformedtaf) February 20, 2024

When it comes to One-Punch Man's anime series, the first season was tackled by Studio Madhouse, while the second was covered by JC Staff. It will be interesting to see if either of these studios return to helm the third or if Saitama's journey will be handled by a new studio to continue the fight against the Monster Association.

What do you think of this stylish new cover depicting the hero for fun?