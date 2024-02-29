One-Punch Man Season 3 Poster Released

One-Punch Man is the talk of the anime community right now. Not long ago, the hit anime hit up social media with a surprise comeback. The first trailer for One-Punch Man season three surfaced with JC Staff on hand. And now, the first key visual for the next season of One-Punch Man is here.

As you can see below, the poster brings One-Punch Man to life in glorious color. The season three promo features Saitama front and center against a bright red background. With his bald head gleaning in the light, One-Punch Man looks ready to fight in his usual yellow suit. And of course, the hero has his cape ready to go.

(Photo: JC Staff)

Clearly, this new One-Punch Man poster puts Saitama at the front of things, but season three won't be all about the hero. If you did not realize, One-Punch Man season three will put a lot of focus on Garou. The character, who we met in season two, is ready to embrace his monstrous nature when One-Punch Man returns. It will fall to the Hero Association to take down the baddie, and when they fail, Saitama will have to step in.

Currently, JC Staff has yet to share a release window for One-Punch Man season three, but this poster proves work is underway. Currently, we do know Tomohiro Suzuki will oversee series composition while Mankato Miyazaki does the music. As for character designs, Chikashi Kubota will continue their tenure with One-Punch Man alongside Shinjiro Kudo and Ryosuke Shirakawa.

If you need to catch up on One-Punch Man, the show is easy to find. The anime's first two seasons are streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on One-Punch Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Saitama started out being a hero just for fun. After three years of "special" training, he became so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. Now, alongside Genos, his faithful cyborg disciple, Saitama is ready to begin his official duties as a professional hero working with the Hero Association. However, the frequency of monster appearances is surging and it increasingly appears as if the Great Seer Madame Shibabawa's prediction about the Earth's doom is coming true. In the midst of this crisis, the "hero hunter" Garou makes his own appearance."

What do you think about this latest One-Punch Man poster? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!