One-Punch Man Completely Rewrites Manga's Newest Chapter With Major Changes

One-Punch Man has really surprised fans by completely rewriting the events of the manga with a new chapter revising the previous release with some major changes to how it all plays out! The fight between Saitama and Garou is nearing its climax as the Human Monster Saga prepares for its grand finale, but it seems there are some struggles as to how it will actually reach that point. When we had last seen the two, Saitama resolved to talk things out with Garou in an attempt to figure out why the fighter was trying to monsterize himself and become evil. But that's not the case anymore.

While that might have been what happened before, the newest chapter of One-Punch Man hitting Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library actually changes the events of the fight in some significant ways. In fact, while the fight between the two seemed to be nearing its finale as they were going to settle it in a much different matter, the new (and now the truly canonical) version of Chapter 162 of the series has actually kicked off a whole new phase of the fight between the two of them instead.

One-Punch Man, Ch. 162: This chapter has been significantly revised, make sure you read it again. Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/vj9Xbs1Uo6 pic.twitter.com/9Iirgvnw66 — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 15, 2022

The rewritten version of Chapter 162 of One-Punch Man starts off in the same way as before as Saitama is easily pushing back all of Garou's monstrous attacks. But rather than Garou's attacks inadvertently helping people and proving that he's not as monstrous as he thought he was, this time he continues to do damage to the Earth and refuses to relent despite the gap of strength between the two of them. Instead of choosing to die at Saitama's hand, Garou refuses to give up and becomes more monsterized than before.

With the previous version of the chapter ending with Saitama sitting Garou down for a heavy conversation, this new version instead kicks the fight into high gear as the godly presence teased before fully emerges and bonds itself with Garou. Tapping into the hero hunter's rage over his weakness, this entity gives Garou a cosmic new level of power as the fighter prepares for a much more violent version of the fight with Saitama than seen previously.

It's a highly dramatic shift from the version of the fight we got previously, so how do you feel about the changes? Which version of the chapter did you prefer? How do you want to see One-Punch Man end the Saitama vs. Garou fight? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!