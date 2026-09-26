Crunchyroll’s Highest-Rated Adult Anime of 2026 Comes to a Perfect End as a One-of-a-Kind Anime

As the Summer 2026 season is only a few days away from coming to an end, the anime airing this season are also reaching their finales, especially many great series on the giant anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll. The streaming platform has once again proven itself to be a leading destination for anime with this summer’s great series, such as Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, which proved to be a dark anime with a unique premise worthy of being an Anime of the Year contender. Meanwhile, the Summer season also had the unique shonen anime Black Torch as a dark horse series, while Daemons of the Shadow Realm proved itself to be a perfect successor to Fullmetal Alchemist.

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However, even among such epic series on Crunchyroll, one anime, Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, emerged as a truly unique series. The anime received an early premiere in the Spring 2026 season, with the first six episodes of the series being released in 12 parts. With its early debut, the series accumulated one of the highest ratings on Crunchyroll in 2026, with fans appreciating its uniqueness. The Summer season continued the series’ run, and Season 1 has now come to an end with a total of 12 episodes, ending on a perfect, sweet note that proves it was one of the most unique and heartwarming series on Crunchyroll in years that everyone should watch.

Crunchyroll’s Summer 2026 Adult Anime Is Unique and Perfect for Your Next Binge

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You features a man in his 40s, Sasaki, who works in a corporate job filled with burdens, perfectly depicting the life of a normal salaryman who is stuck in a job he doesn’t like but is good at. With Sasaki burdened and overworked, it is revealed that he has one of the pick-me-ups outside his work life, just like many normal people would, which is meeting a sweet woman in her 20s, Yamada, who works as a clerk at a supermarket. However, one day, Sasaki finds a hipster girl behind the supermarket when he doesn’t meet Yamada, and he shares a cigarette with her. The twist reveals that this new hipster girl, Tayama, is actually Yamada herself.

The narrative then begins with Sasaki being involved with what he thinks are two different women, when in reality, they are the same person. He develops a bond with both of them, eventually implying that his association with these women goes far beyond an acquaintance, but he is afraid to give their bond a label. Across its 12 episodes, the series clearly reveals that Sasaki is able to share his vulnerability with Yamada, arguably her real personality, while Yamada also shares her vulnerability, and their bond becomes about caring for each other.

It perfectly reveals the complexity of human bonds, especially in adult life, where relationships can exist in many forms. Though the anime labels itself as a slice-of-life romantic anime, it is clearly different from a traditional romance; it is about finding someone important in your life, which transcends romantic and sexual relationships and is instead about having someone you can talk to and express your concerns to. This is exactly what made Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You such a highly rated anime on Crunchyroll in 2026, as it presented a different narrative that helped the anime industry broaden its genre, and it is a bonus that it is a perfectly heartwarming anime that will pull anyone into a binge.