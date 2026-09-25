Netflix’s Most Adult Anime of 2026 Just Ended, And It Is Perfect For Your Next Weekend Binge

Joining the array of anime coming to an end in Summer 2026, as the season enters its final week, is Netflix‘s most adult anime, Chainsmoker Cat. When this anime first appeared with its trailers and first look earlier this year, it shook the anime fandom. Seeing such a niche and unknown manga receive an adaptation with such detailed work somewhat created controversy. The plot of Chainsmoker Cat is about nothing but a catgirl who is so obsessed with smoking that she spends the last of her dime on getting a cigarette. This prompted speculation that perhaps the anime series was promoting smoking.

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This controversy actually led to it being banned in certain regions as well, recently. However, Chainsmoker Cat has proved itself to be anti-smoking, if anything. The uncensored version of the anime, which Netflix helped stream worldwide, showcases the story of beast folks, essentially human and cat hybrids, who face many struggles in their lives, with their escapism relying on the harmful substance. The anime also brings humans into this narrative, with struggles of their own. Across the 12 episodes of Chainsmoker Cat, which has just ended its run, it delivers a fun depiction of dark comedy with darker elements that will make you laugh and also disgust you, but oddly, you won’t be able to look away from it either.

Netflix’s Chainsmoker Cat Is the Perfect Dark Comedy Anime to Binge

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

The anime begins by featuring Yani Neko as the main character, who is nonchalant and only concerned with smoking. She even works odd jobs just so she can buy cigarettes. While viewers may have worried that the anime’s depiction of smoking might encourage them to smoke, the series does the opposite. It depicts the disgusting life of a smoker and the effects of substance abuse, with Yani Neko’s unhygienic habits further emphasizing why no one would want to live like her. Her smoking habit also affects the people around her, including her sister, who constantly wants to take care of her.

Meanwhile, other characters also appear, some of whom have even worse habits than the main character. The interesting element is how the series reveals that these catgirls are going through such a harsh life because of discrimination in society, including the different standards between humans and beastfolk. Yuko Neko’s position also reveals that she was a subject of experimentation in the past, which pushes the anime further into darker territory. However, the anime’s comedy still emerges as its best element. It presents comedy through dark humor and also includes sexual comedy. Though it can be excessive at times, it is a refreshing type of comedy that adult viewers can occasionally enjoy.

Though the anime has a total of 12 episodes, each episode includes short clips, sometimes ranging from four to six clips per episode, making it feel like a parody anime that viewers can simply binge without putting in much effort. This is why, for fans who want to watch a different type of anime without putting in much effort, Chainsmoker Cat emerges as an odd adult anime series on Netflix in recent years that anyone can enjoy and binge over a weekend without much effort.