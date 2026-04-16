One Piece: The True Meaning of Luffy’s Dream Is Lost to International Fans

One Piece shocked fans in the Wano Country Saga after revealing that Luffy’s true dream can only be achieved after he becomes the Pirate King. For over two decades, the series led fans to believe that Luffy’s dream is to reach Laughtale and achieve true freedom. However, there’s something he wants at the end of his journey that the story hasn’t fully revealed yet. Not only that, but his dream is exactly the same as Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. While Roger was never able to achieve what he truly wanted, it’s clear that the torch has been passed down to Luffy. Only a handful of characters know what lies at the end of Luffy’s dream, as it is one of the biggest mysteries in the series.

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Following his fight with Kaido, Luffy reveals his dream to his entire crew, although even then, it’s not explicitly detailed to the readers. They are all shocked and amazed by it, and their reaction isn’t much different from Oden and Roger Pirates when the Pirate King shared it with them. The dream sounds so impossible that people are always shocked after listening to it. While the series hasn’t revealed the dream yet, the Japanese version already conveys its true meaning.

Luffy’s True Dream in One Piece Defines Freedom

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One of the core themes in One Piece is freedom, and no one embodies it better than Luffy. Even his dream is related to achieving true freedom, but it has a different meaning in Japanese. A Japanese YouTuber and translator on X explains his dream using the Japanese text that was lost in translation. The translator says, “In Eastern thought, freedom isn’t something you chase or demand from the outside world — it comes from within. The Japanese word for freedom, jiyū (自由), literally means from oneself.”

The notion comes from Luffy’s desire to live in accordance with his nature, but it’s not as simple as breaking rules or doing anything he wants. The account also explains that the real freedom Luffy dreams of isn’t escaping who he is, but embracing his true self. Even so, Luffy’s dream is still about being liberated from the World Government, and he knows that the only way he can achieve that is at the end of his dream.

It’s something that Luffy has always wanted since he was a child, and that’s what drove him to set sail across the world. His dream even brought Shanks to tears, who couldn’t help but miss his late Captain and father figure. After listening to Luffy’s dream, Shanks bet everything on the boy, even to the point of sacrificing his left arm. This just proves how crucial Luffy’s dream is to the story, and it has the power to change the whole world.

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