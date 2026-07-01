4 Years Later, Acclaimed Historical Shonen Jump Series Finally Confirms an Anime

Weekly Shonen Jump‘s gag humor manga, Super Psychic Policeman Chojo, by Shun Numa, was axed in June last year, leading to a rushed ending. The manga debuted in February 2024 and reached its conclusion in Chapter 64. Each year, Weekly Shonen Jump releases dozens of series, and to make room for them, they need to axe the manga that didn’t perform well within a year. While the publishers rarely officially announce that a new series was canceled due to low sales, the reason is easy to determine if they end in around 50–60 chapters with obvious indications of an abrupt ending. Super Psychic Policeman Chojo is widely accepted as a canceled series despite having a promising story and art style. Only a few months after the manga’s cancellation, fans were surprised by the anime announcement.

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Not only that, but in September 2025, the manga ranked third in the Next Manga Awards, and now the anime adaptation by Arvo Animation sparks new hope for the series gaining more popularity. The information was confirmed by @WSJ_manga on X, an unofficial but famous Shonen Jump news account. Directed by Junichi Yamamoto, best known for providing the visual effects in Makoto Shinkai’s acclaimed film Your Name, the upcoming anime adaptation is all set for its premiere in October 2026. The anime finally released its first trailer, introducing the unique worldbuilding and the main characters.

What Is Super Psychic Policeman Chojo About?

Image Courtesy of Arvo Animation

The story takes place in a world full of talented psychics who use powers such as telepathy and psychometry to solve crimes. They are known as Psychic Investigators, but not all psychics are talented enough to make it to the FBI or CIA, so they end up joining the police force, using whatever average skills they have to help those in need. With all kinds of strange incidents happening around the clock, there’s never a moment of peace in one of Japan’s many entertainment districts, Kabukicho in Shinjuku.

However, the incidents handled in the West Shinjuku Police Station are usually ordinary even for those without exceptional talents. Meguru Chojo has the ability to read people’s minds, often leading girls to avoid him at all costs. However, those in the workforce, especially rookies, can’t choose the people they work with. This is why Nao Ippongi, a young recruit, is stuck working with him despite being uncomfortable with the fact that he can read all her thoughts.

While the two initially have a hard time getting along, Nao begins to learn more about Meguru after he resolves a dangerous incident all by himself. Together, they begin working in a small police station tucked away in the bustling district, running into all kinds of trouble to ensure the safety of the citizens. All chapters of the manga are available on the official Manga Plus app and the official Viz Media website. All translated versions of the manga volumes are also available on Viz Media.

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