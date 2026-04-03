Gundam Releases Biggest Series And Movies For Free, And Here’s What You Should Watch First

The Gundam franchise has long been one of the most well-known examples from the world of anime, mech-focused or otherwise. While plenty of its television series and movies have found their way to the streaming services, Gundam’s official YouTube channel has been filling its roster with some of the biggest stories from the various mech universes. Earlier this week, the channel dropped some of the biggest examples of television shows and movies from the franchise, and we’re more than happy to break down the best and brightest of the collection. If you’re looking for some mech action this weekend, we have you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5.) The OG Gundam Film Trilogy

bandai Namco

If you’re going to start somewhere in the Gundam universe, why not start from the very beginning? While it might not be the full original anime series, the Mobile Suit Gundam trilogy recaps the full events of the show that started it all. Mobile Suit Gundam I, Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow, and Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space are a solid way to see the mech suits in action for the first time, while also experiencing the universe that is still revisited in movies and television to this day. The conflict between Amuro and Char remains one of the most bitter rivalries in anime history, and you can check it out for yourself for free thanks to Gundam’s official YouTube channel.

4.) Gundam Wing Remastered

bandai namco

For many North American fans, Gundam Wing was the entry point not just into the Gundam universe, but anime in general. Introduced as a part of Cartoon Network’s Toonami, the series actually helped to push Adult Swim thanks to its popularity, as the show was aired “uncensored” on weeknights. Far more action-oriented than the original series that started it all, thanks to the wild mechs involved. What makes this all the more worthwhile is that the Gundam channel has remastered the series to bring it to HD. While a Gundam Wing sequel has yet to be animated, fingers crossed that we might one day revisit this world on the screen.

3.) Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

bandai namco

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is considered to be one of the most popular entries in the mech franchise, and for good reason. The recent anime presented a world where Gundams were made illegal, though Suletta Mercury found herself relying on one’s power to survive her quirky academy. Considering the series only recently aired, it’s surprising that the Gundam YouTube channel is willing to host all the anime episodes, making for a big gift to fans. The Witch From Mercury might be far different from many of the entries on this list, but it’s still worth your time.

2.) G Gundam

Sunrise

Unfortunately, the entirety of G Gundam isn’t available to stream on Gundam’s YouTube channel, but you can currently check out episode one for free. We would be remiss if we didn’t include the premiere here, as the fighting anime remains one of the wildest and weirdest entries on this list. Following a tournament that dictates which country will take control, Gundams are used as tools to direct the course of the future. G Gundam has long been a fan-favorite in the Gundam franchise and for good reason.

1.) Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Sunrise Studios

When you finish the original trilogy, you can jump right into its sequel with Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack. Also available to watch for free, this film is considered one of the best of the anime franchise, released in 1988 and still talked about to this day. Char has long been one of anime’s greatest villains, and this sequel helps to cement that fact as it further expands on the original Gundam universe that started it all. While the universe has continued, this feels like the natural conclusion to the rivalry between Amuro and Char.

What do you think? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!