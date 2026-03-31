1.3 Million Gundam Fans Just Crowned the Top Ten Mechs

Over the decades, Mobile Suit Gundam has become the biggest anime franchise focusing on mechs, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who says otherwise. While the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Code Geass have made their marks on the anime world, Gundam has asserted its superiority with countless television series and movies. Most recently, the anime franchise that first began in the 1970s held a worldwide popularity poll, asking Gundam enthusiasts to choose their favorite mechs from the franchise. With so many options to choose from, you might be surprised to see what made it into the top ten for this mecha-poll.

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Titled as the “Worldwide Gundam General Election 2025,” the new poll first began in October of last year, asking mech fans to choose their favorite robots from the franchise. Shockingly enough, the number one spot wasn’t taken by a mech from Gundam Wing, The Witch From Mercury, and/or G Gundam, but rather, the series that started it all took the win. The “v Gundam” from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack took the top spot, but several of the other anime mechs were right behind it. You can check out the top ten list below to see if your favorite mech made it to the top.

1st: ν Gundam (“Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack”)

2nd: Wing Gundam Zero (“Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz”)

3rd: Zeta Gundam (“Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam”)

4th: Freedom Gundam (“Mobile Suit Gundam SEED”)

5th: Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam (“Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM”)

6th: ∀ Gundam (“∀ Gundam”)

7th: Gundam F91 (“Mobile Suit Gundam F91”)

8th: Strike Rouge (“Mobile Suit Gundam SEED”)

9th: Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex (“Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans”)

10th: Gundam Aerial (“Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch of Mercury”)

Gundam: Old & New

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In terms of how different countries voted, v Gundam took the top spot thanks to Japan, with the overall voter count landing with 94,334 votes as of the writing of this article. In North America, Gundam Wing took the top spot with the most voted on mech being Gundam Zero. In China, the “Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam” from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM took the top spot. From across the world, it’s clear that different countries have different preferences for their favorite mechs, but only one could stand above the rest.

Luckily, even though many of the storylines that introduced these mechs have ended, this doesn’t mean that they can never return. The Gundam franchise has revisited many of its storylines in recent years, creating new stories for past universes and even forging alternate realities for established worlds. Gundam GQuuuuuuX, for example, shared a “What If” tale with anime fans, recreating the events of the original series by imagining Char jumping into the Gundam before Amuro got the chance. With the franchise showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon

What do you think of the top ten most popular mechs of the Gundam franchise? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Official Gundam Website