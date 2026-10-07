These 3 Zombie Anime Series Are the Pinnacle of the Genre (And They Have a Combined 48 Episodes)

The zombie genre has become one of the biggest in the entertainment medium, and the anime industry is no exception. In fact, anime has at least a couple dozen zombie series, offering a variety of choices that could continue to entertain as long as you are up for watching them. But finding great ones among the sea of series can be a task, and this list narrows it down to the three essential zombie anime.

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The following three zombie anime have a total of 48 episodes combined, with one anime having two seasons with 24 episodes and the other two having 12 episodes each. One of these anime has a completely different take on the zombie genre, while one is a classic survival series, and the last one is arguably the best zombie series there could ever be, as it explores something very peculiar with the zombie trope.

3) Zombie Land Saga

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Not just on this list, but perhaps Zombie Land Saga might just be the most unique zombie series to have ever been created in anime or any other entertainment industry. This is because the series combines the zombie genre with the idol genre. It follows a girl named Sakura Minamoto, who always had the ambition of becoming an idol. However, fate had something else planned for her, as she immediately dies after mentioning her dream when she is hit by a truck. Now, revived as a zombie years later, Sakura finally gets to pursue her dream.

It follows several other zombie girls like her who are pursuing the same dream and are brought together by a manager who aims to help the girls realize their dreams. The essential plot of this anime is undoubtedly the comedy due to its absurd premise, but it also tells a pretty good coming-of-age story. If singing and zombies are something you like, then with two seasons and a total of 24 episodes, Zombie Land Saga will provide you with a pretty fun ride.

2) Highschool of the Dead

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Highschool of the Dead might just be the most accessible zombie anime for fans of the genre, even if they are unfamiliar with how anime depicts its narratives. It depicts the apocalyptic world that Western media often presents in such stories. Featuring a group of high school students determined to survive the outbreak, the series showcases their resolve during such a difficult time, immediately beginning with the protagonist making a tough decision.

With its added over-the-top elements, the anime also features some pretty amazing action sequences that many anime series come up with on their own. However, especially for fans who are not familiar with how some anime can use fanservice, it can sometimes be a little too much. That said, with only 12 episodes, it is the perfect zombie anime series for fans to get into both the zombie and anime genres.

1) Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Image Courtesy of Bug Films

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead isn’t just the best zombie anime, but it is also one of the best modern anime series as well. With BUG FILMS at the helm, this anime features a protagonist who is actually happy about the sudden zombie pandemic, and all of this is because it finally helps him escape from the dark and draining job he has been stuck in for years. After realizing what the world has come to, Akira decides to make a list of 100 things to do before he is turned into a zombie.

Thus begins Akira’s journey across Japan in the apocalyptic world as he continues to scratch one entry after another off his list. There is only one season of the anime with just 12 episodes, and while it might seem easy to get into because of the small number, I’m pretty sure you will end up wanting more from the series, as the 12 episodes are only the beginning of a narrative that creates a fantasy of what you would do if you weren’t restrained and could do anything you wanted. Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is indeed the pinnacle of not just zombie anime, but zombie series in general, and everyone should watch it at least once.