One of Anime’s Biggest Zombie Movies is Finally Streaming For The First Time

With The Walking Dead ending its main series on AMC and zombie movies being released far less frequently than at the genre’s height, it might be harder to find the shambling undead these days. This is certainly the case when it comes to the anime world, as there are far fewer zombie stories that are released within the medium. Luckily, this doesn’t stop the undead from finding their way to the anime world every once in a while. One of the biggest zombie franchises has long been Zombieland Saga, a series that mixes horror and comedy, and its first movie is finally online.

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Zombieland Saga: Yumeginga Paradise was first released in Japanese theaters last year, acting as a sequel to the two-season series that introduced anime fans to Sakura Minamoto and her fellow idols. Rather than focusing on a world that is threatened to be swallowed by the undead, Zombieland Saga instead imagined zombies becoming pop stars and showing off how hilarious this scenario could be. The original anime television series debuted in 2018, receiving a sequel season in Zombieland Saga Revenge in 2021. With the first film of the franchise acting as a continuation of the series, you can check out the latest movie on Crunchyroll by clicking here. You can also see a trailer for the anime zombie flick below.

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The Zombies’ Future on The Screen

MAPPA

For those who don’t know, Zombieland Saga is one of those rare instances in the anime world that isn’t based on a manga and/or light novel series. Surprisingly enough, the zombie anime was brought to life by Studio MAPPA, the production house that has become well known for working on the likes of Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man, to name a few. Earlier this week, MAPPA celebrated its fifteenth anniversary by hinting at what the future held for some of its biggest, old and new, franchises. Unfortunately, Zombieland Saga was not included as a part of the line-up, leaving many to wonder if a third season and/or a new movie will ever arrive.

If you want a closer look at the story of this Zombieland Saga movie, here’s Crunchyroll’s description for the undead idol film: “What kind of madness will this outrageous, expectation-defying anime unleash on the big screen!? Legendary girls return as zombies to fight as Saga’s local idols in the groundbreaking zombie-idol anime, “ZOMBIE LAND SAGA.” With outrageous zombie antics, unexpectedly moving moments, and music that transcends the idol genre, the series became an instant sensation, spanning its production over two TV anime seasons. And now, their stage expands to the movie theater, everything is packed into this ultimate entertainment experience!!!!!!! The unprecedented Galaxy Festival Movie begins now!!”

What do you think of Zombieland Saga’s movie finally making its way to the internet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!