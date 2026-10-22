15 Years Later, A Sci-Fi Classic Returns With New Crunchyroll Dub Release

It’s already been more than 15 years since Steins;Gate made its debut, but the anime has only just begun streaming the English dub. As the largest anime streaming platform around the world, Crunchyroll is home to over a thousand anime shows and movies. However, even though the platform’s library is vast, it doesn’t have everything fans would want. This also includes Dub releases for several classics that were added to the platform later on. Steins;Gate premiered in April 2011 and easily became one of the highest-rated psychological anime of all time. First released as a visual novel in 2009, the franchise would receive an anime adaptation in 2011 that helped spread the story all across the world.

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However, with the dub unavailable for several years, it was more difficult for fans who are not used to watching anime in the subbed version. The official website of Crunchyroll confirmed on October 19th, 2026, that the anime has begun streaming the English dub of all 24 episodes. Crunchyroll also confirmed the voice actors of the main characters, including J. Michael Tatum as Rintaro, Trina Nishimura as Kurisu, Ashly Burch as Mayuri, Tyson Rinehart as Itaru, and Cherami Leigh as Suzuha.

Steins;Gate Returned With a New Release This Year

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This summer Steins;Gate returned following a major delay, giving Rintaro Okabe another crack at travelling the timeline. On August 20th this year, Steins;Gate Re:Boot arrived on quite a few video game platforms. It serves as the full visual novel remake of the 2009 original game developed by MAGES and published by Spike Chunsoft. Originally set to release last year in 2025, the remake returned to the franchise’s roots, dropping the latest entry on Nintendo Switch & Switch 2, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. The gameplay is set in the scenario of Steins;Gate Elite with faster pacing. All characters, backgrounds, and event stills have been redrawn from scratch, resulting in a major update compared to before. Compared to the Xbox 360 version, the number of event stills approximately doubled, and the background graphics have increased by approximately 1.2 times.

Steins;Gate Is One of the Most Unique Stories Ever

image courtesy of White Fox

As a time-travel anime involving deep emotional connections and the consequences of such a power, Steins;Gate is highly addictive if you love a mystery anime and are deeply invested in it. At first, the prospect of time travel might seem like an exciting breakthrough, but it soon becomes clear through cycles of psychological torment that not everything is as it may seem. Despite his overwhelming enthusiasm, Rintaro Okabe, a self-proclaimed scientist, and his team have only managed to create a microwave that seemingly only has the odd ability to transform bananas into green goo.

At first, when he discovers that the microwave can be used for time travel itself, it seems like a groundbreaking scientific innovation, but things soon spiral out of control. As the situation turns from bad to worse, the discovery garners unwanted attention, and Okabe soon learns that time travel isn’t just a toy, but leads to dire, traumatizing consequences for both his loved ones and his own sanity. Realizing all too late the damage that’s been done, Okabe realizes he needs to move time itself to set things right.