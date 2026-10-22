Spy x Family Teases Jump Festa Update as Fans Wait for Season 4

It’s been a while since Spy x Family Season 3 reached its conclusion, but fans still haven’t received any updates on the anime’s future. The anime premiered its latest season in October last year as part of the Fall 2025 lineup, where it featured some of the fan-favorite arcs. However, the story is far from over, and Season 4 will bring new surprises for fans. While the wait for the anime’s return continues, the official X handle of AMNIBUS drops a new visual to hype up this year’s Jump Festa. The visual features the Forger family, including Bond. Additionally, Damian Desmond and Becky Blackbell, who also have major roles in the story as Anya’s closest friends.

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The visual was shared along with several other series since AMNIBUS is hyping up their merchandise release during the event. The official X handle also confirmed there will be more updates during the event, although the panel that AMNIBUS is holding will be primarily limited to merchandise and not the anime’s future. However, although the visual doesn’t promise anything regarding the upcoming season, Jump Festa will be a crucial event for fans. As the date of the event draws near, fans already have an idea which series will be holding a stage to share new information, and Spy x Family is one of them.

While there’s been no official confirmation as to what the announcement will be, we can expect the anime to finally greenlight the fourth season. Even after almost a year since Season 3 ended, the sequel hasn’t been officially announced yet. The official website has already confirmed that Spy x Family will hold a panel at this year’s Jump Festa, which will be held on December 19th and 20th, 2026. The anime will hold a panel at Super Stage along with major series such as One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and more. Jump Festa is the largest annual convention held by Shueisha, as it focuses on new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. However, for global fans who can’t visit Tokyo, the most exciting part of this event is waiting for all the new anime information that is announced each year.

What to Expect From Spy x Family Season 4

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The upcoming season will be even more exciting, as it is expected to adapt the Term Finals, Love and War, and Term Break Arcs, each offering its own set of plot twists and heartbreaking moments. However, since the episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s impossible to determine how many arcs will be covered. The Term Break Arc is by far the most important part of the story, where it will reveal a shocking truth about Donovan Desmond. The story has already taken a huge turn in the latest season as it sheds light on Loid’s past and the reason why he is so dedicated to his work as a spy. However, the story has yet to answer many questions regarding Anya’s past and her involvement in Project Apple. The upcoming season will bring fans one step closer to the truth as Operation Strix continues.