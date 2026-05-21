20 Years Later, This Iconic Mystery Anime Film Returns to Theaters (But There’s a Catch)

Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most renowned anime directors in the industry, known for releasing several beloved films, including Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more. He began to gain widespread fame thanks to his mystery film The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, which premiered in Japan in 2006. Written by Satoko Okudera and produced by studio Madhouse, the film is a loose sequel adaptation of the sequel to the 1967 novel of the same name by Yasutaka Tsutsui. While this acclaimed film shares the basic premise, it follows a different story and characters from the novel. This award-winning film will commemorate its 20th anniversary in July 2026, and for this special milestone, it will be returning to the Japanese theaters with a 4K remastered version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As per the official website of Filmarks, the film will be released in 161 theaters nationwide starting July 3rd, 2026. Right alongside the screening date announcement, Filmarks also released a 4K teaser to hype up the anime revival. While the film is globally acclaimed, the revival so far is limited to the Japanese theaters, and there haven’t been any updates on an international screening yet. Filmarks also shared an entire list of all the Japanese theaters where the film will be shown, and also confirmed that, depending on the location and timing, fans might get to see the original version instead of the improved quality.

What Is The Plot of The Girl Who Leapt Through Time?

Play video

The story centers around Makoto Konno, a 17-year-old high school girl who encounters a bizarre situation on her way to the Tokyo National Museum to meet her aunt, Kazuko Yoshiyama. After almost getting hit by a moving train, she was somehow transported back in time moments before the accident happened. She opens up to her aunt about the incident and realizes that she now has the power to leap through time. Makoto soon learns to use this ability at her convenience as she manages to avoid being late, achieve perfect grades in class, and even save herself from a lot of mishaps.

She also used this ability to avoid a love confession from her best friend, Chiaki Mamiya. However, it doesn’t take long for her to realize her careless actions can have a significant effect on those around her. Every choice she makes using her ability has a consequence, and sometimes, it can be more than she can handle. Additionally, she notices a numbered tattoo on her arm that indicates the number of times she has left to time-leap.

Instead of wanting to use this ability for herself, Makoto now wants to use it to help others. However, after an unfortunate accident, she learns that Chiaki has been hiding a major secret from her all this time. The story continues as she learns about the reason behind her power and how Chiaki is tied to everything that has happened so far.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!