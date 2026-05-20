“Is This Magic?”: Spring 2026’s Magical Anime Amazes the Creator of the Most Modern Shonen Anime

Spring 2026’s magical anime, which has been mesmerizing fans with its beautiful animation and unique premise, has even moved the creator of one of modern shonen’s biggest series to share her admiration for it, perfectly capturing what this anime is all about. That creator is Kei Urana, whose anime adaptation of Gachiakuta last year proved itself to be a standout new shonen series that defied many of the genre’s traditional traits. With its darker narrative, Gachiakuta showed how modern shonen can tackle unsettling themes while portraying realistic elements, such as the disparity between the rich and the poor.

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While fans continue waiting for the anime’s new season, the author herself has been enjoying a currently airing series that Gachiakuta fans should also check out. In a recent X post, Kei Urana shared her appreciation for Witch Hat Atelier, saying the anime was so incredible that it left her sitting with her mouth open in amazement, asking, “Is this magic?” Her reaction perfectly captures the tone the series presents as it redefines what magical anime can truly be about.

Gachiakuta‘s Creator Is Mesmerized by Spring 2026’s Most Magical Anime

Image courtesy of Bug Flims

The reason Witch Hat Atelier stands out among other magical anime is that it constantly emphasizes how special magic truly is. Following Coco, who once believed magic was only bestowed upon a select few, the series presents a unique perspective as she is thrust into the magical world and learns the true secret behind magic. However, that revelation does not make the magical premise any less impactful. In fact, the idea that anyone can perform magic with the right tools becomes even more compelling, and watching Coco begin her magical journey while striving to become a witch feels genuinely inspiring.

Most importantly, even after this reveal, magic never loses its mesmerizing quality. Simple acts such as flying are elevated to an incredible level by Bug Films, making these moments feel as wondrous as they would in real life. Still, there is no denying that the series’s greatest magical beauty, and likely the moment that left Kei Urana speechless, came in Episode 5, where Qifrey performs magic in a sequence that has emerged as one of the best animated scenes of the year, and perhaps even of recent years. The scene truly captures the feeling that if magic existed in real life, it would be just as mesmerizing and beautiful, if not even more so.

Much of the credit belongs to Bug Films, which perfectly understands how to capture the magical essence of the narrative through stunning animation and musical composition that elevate the series’ enchanting atmosphere. There is truly no reason not to watch Witch Hat Atelier, as it is almost guaranteed to leave viewers dropping their jaws just like modern shonen creator Kei Urana and wishing for even more of the anime.

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