2020 was a tough year for anime, with the coronavirus pandemic putting a wrench into the works for a number of different franchises, but regardless of this, anime was still able to give us a number of hard-hitting fights to add to our list of "Best Anime Fight Scenes of 2020". With battles that range from the worlds of the supernatural to terrifying dark fantasies that follow giant naked behemoths combating within warring nations, there was only one fight that we felt stood above the rest when it came to choreography and sheer spectacle.

And the winner of the 2020 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Fight Scene is...

Midoriya And Bakugo Vs Nine in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising!

This fight in the second feature-length film of Kohei Horikoshi's epic Shonen series not only tore apart the island beneath the combatants' feet, it had big ramifications for the lives of both Midoriya and Bakugo. With Nine, the self-titled "heir apparent" to All For One, attempting to steal the Quirk of a young denizen of an isolated island, the two young heroes of Class 1-A had to give it their all in order to defeat him, letting their explosive powers rip across the sky.

With Deku realizing that this was a fight they might not win, he did the impossible and transferred the power of One For All to his rival, believing that he was about to die. Both Bakugo and Deku used the full power of One For All in conjunction with one another, managing to dispatch Nine in a glorious display of energy that has helped to push My Hero Academia as one of the biggest Shonen series running today.

Originally, the story behind this fight was plotted as the series finale according to Kohei Horikoshi, so it's definitely no surprise that it's one of the best that we've seen for either Midoriya or Bakugo. Though Nine was ultimately able to survive the battle, he was killed by the actual heir apparent of All For One in Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains who waited in the wings to enter the battle himself.

My Hero Academia's fifth season is set to hit this spring, and with a third film rumored to be arriving this summer, fans of UA Academy have plenty to look forward to when it comes to the battles of Class 1-A!

