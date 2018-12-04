‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Confirms New Opening, Ending Themes

A Certain Magical Index recently seemed to reach the climactic finale of the third season’s first arc, and fans might have noticed that it did not feature its traditional opening and ending themes.

Like the other seasons of the series, this seemed to indicate a new opening and ending were on the way, and now it’s been confirmed!

As highlighted by Moetron News and announced on the series’ official website, A Certain Magical Index‘s third season will be getting a sound overhaul. Although the title of the new opening theme is currently unconfirmed, it will be performed by Maon Kurosaki, who also performed the first opening theme, “Gravitation.”

The new ending theme currently has a title, however. The new ending, “Owaranai Uta,” will be performed by Yuka Iguchi, who is also the voice of the titular Index and performed the first ending theme for the series, “Eve of the Revolution.” There is currently no concrete release date for the new opening and ending themes, but it should not be too long from now as the series continues on to its next big arc.

The series is in the midst of its much-anticipated third season, and you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation. A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The first season of the anime was released in 2008 while a second was released in 2010.

Hiroshi Nishikiori, director of the first two seasons of the series returns to direct the third season for J.C. Staff. Much of the original staff from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun returned as well with Hiroyuki Yoshino handling the series’ scripts, Yuichi Tanaka overseeing character designs, and Tomonori Kuroda as art director.

Returning cast members from the first two seasons include Atsushi Abe as Toma Kamijo, Yuka Iguchi as Index, Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Accelerator and Satoshi Hino as Shiage Hamazura. New cast includes Masaya Matsukaze, Mari Hino, Kei Shindou, Sayaka Harada, Takehito Koyasu, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Yoko Soumi, Yumi Hara, and Mika Doi.

The action fantasy is based on the light novel series published under the Dengeki Bunko imprint between 2004 and 2010. In addition to the two anime TV seasons, the manga inspired a full-length movie in 2013. It also inspired a spin-off manga, A Certain Scientific Railgun, which itself inspired an OVA and two anime TV series. Recently the series confirmed another spin-off anime, A Certain Scientific Accelerator, was on the way.