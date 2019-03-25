‘A Certain Scientific Accelerator’ Reveals New Poster

A Certain Magical Index is near the end of its big comeback season, and fans aren’t quite ready for new adventures in this world to come to an end. Luckily, the franchise will be receiving a new anime spin-off following Accelerator later this year. J.C. Staff revealed more from the series during the recent AnimeJapan 2019 convention, and that includes a slick new visual for the series.

The newest visual for the spin-off series, which you can find below, features Accelerator and “Misaka Misaka” front and center while teasing some of the new characters making an appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Toaru Kagaku no Accelerator” new anime key visual https://t.co/dNEthU2XT7 pic.twitter.com/GPNQffQD5k — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 23, 2019

Premiering this July, A Certain Scientific Accelerator will be directed by Nobuharu Kamanaka (Big Order) for J.C. Staff. Kenji Sugihara will handle series composition, Yohei Yaegashi is designing the characters. Jin Aketagawa will serve as sound director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun to compose the music.

Nobuhiko Okamoto has been confirmed to return as Accelerator, and Rina Hidaka will return as Last Order. Yurika Kubo has been confirmed to portray new addition Estelle Rosenthal as well. The new opening theme song will be performed by THE SIXTH LIE, and the new ending theme song will be performed by sajou no hana.

A Certain Scientific Accelerator was originally spun-off from A Certain Magical Index by Arata Yamaji for Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in 2013. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Seven Seas Entertainment, and they describe the series as such:

“Accelerator, the most powerful psychic in Academy City, is quietly recovering from his injuries when trouble literally lands in his bedroom. A group of anti-evil zealots who call themselves “DA” are causing havoc, and it could threaten the city―not to mention the entire world! Although he hates to be bothered, a world-shaking threat may be enough to get Accelerator out of bed…especially if it involves the adorable Misaka Mikoto clone, “Last Order.”

A Certain Magical Index is set in a world where supernatural abilities are commonplace and follows Toma Kamijo who has the ability to negate the powers of others. However, when Toma meets a mysterious girl, Index, who’s on the run from the church, Toma discovers the true dangers of society’s super-powered state. The series previously ran for two seasons, with the second ending in 2010, before coming back in 2018 with a third season.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!