My Hero Academia Reveals Its Season Seven Ending Theme: Watch

My Hero Academia's seventh season is set to be one of the biggest anime events of 2024. With season six seeing the young heroes fighting as a part of the Paranormal Liberation War and Deku dancing on the dark side thanks to the "Dark Hero Arc", season seven has a lot to live up to. With the first episode arriving on May 4th, the ending theme has found its way online before we get immediately into the fight featuring Star And Stripe and Shigaraki.

When last we left the heroes at UA Academy, Deku had been pulled back from the brink by his fellow classmates at Class 1-A. Despite Midoriya leaving his vigilante phase behind him, the challenges facing Hero Society have never been more grave. All For One and Shigaraki have brought together a far larger army than the one seen during the previous war, thanks to a supervillain prison break. With the world hanging on by a threat, the United States of America has sent their top hero, Star And Stripe, to aid Japan's professional heroes in their darkest hour. Looking exactly like All Might, Kathleen Bate is a powerhouse in her own right, but her fight against Shigaraki is going to put her Quirk to the test.

My Hero Academia: Season Seven's Ending Theme

The seventh season ending theme is "Tsubomi", performed by the musical act Omoinotake. The tune focuses on both heroes and villains alike during their darkest hours, hinting at some of the events that will be covered in the final battle of the series. While creator Kohei Horikoshi is setting the stage for the grand finale, expect some earth-shattering moments to be a part of season seven.

My Hero Academia TV Anime Season 7 Ending Theme 'Tsubomi' by Omoinotake. pic.twitter.com/s57Us5Hy7b — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 3, 2024

My Hero Academia season seven will reportedly consist of around twenty-five episodes, split over two cours in a similar fashion as season six. While the upcoming season isn't confirmed to be the franchise's last, it has many anime fans wondering where this season will end and how many episodes will make up season eight. With anime movies becoming a bigger deal in the medium, perhaps UA Academy's anime grand finale will take place on the silver screen.

What are your predictions for My Hero Academia's seventh season?