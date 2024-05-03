Doraemon Takes Center Stage in Thailand All Because of a Drought

Doraemon has long been a fixture in the anime world, as the feline from the future has had countless anime projects under its belt. Surprisingly, the animated cat has made appearances in Thailand for reasons that many didn't see coming as Doraemon has been used in an ancient ritual. With Doraemon recently making an appearance on the silver screen, now seems like good timing for one of the biggest anime characters to make the headlines.

In Thailand, villages in the Nakhon Sawan province will routinely parade a cat through their streets in a cage in an effort to bring rain to their homes. Since the locales have been suffering from a drought, many villages decided that now was the right time to once again perform the ceremony. Rather than using a real cat this time around, the villagers decided to used a stuff toy of Doraemon to perform the ceremony. Titled the "Hae Nang Maew Ceremony", aka the "Cat Parading Ceremony", it has yet to be seen if the ceremony has managed to turn things around and bring rain to the Thailand province following a months-long drought.

Can Doraemon Bring Rain From The Future?

When the ceremony took place with real cats, the cat inside of the cage meowing meant that rain was on the way. Despite Doraemon not being a real cat, many villagers believe that the ceremony can still be effective when all is said and done. Choosing to use Doraemon was specifically decided to avoid causing any cruelty to felines in the parade. You can check out a picture of the ceremony in practice below.

Most recently, the future feline hit the silver screen thanks to its latest movie, Doraemon The Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony. Recently hitting theaters in Japan, the movie has yet to confirm if it will make its way to North America. Here's an official description for the latest film in the anime's long history, "Doraemon and friends go on an adventure to meet new buddies, connect to people with music, and save the world from a crisis. Music exists in our daily lives for granted. But what would happen if music disappeared from the earth?"

Do you think the Doraemon parade will be successful in Thailand? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest Doreamon updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the future feline.