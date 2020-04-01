Adult Swim Celebrates April Fools’ Day with New Episode of Primal

It’s been quite the big week for Adult Swim fans as not only did a surprise samurai infused anime short starring Rick and Morty debut during the most recent Toonami broadcast, but now they’re going all in on April Fools‘ Day. While most people around the world would rather the “holiday” be cancelled due to the various terrible things going around, Adult Swim is keeping up with their tradition of fun programming switch ups for the big day. This includes a surprising number of bumpers starring musical artist Post Malone, but more importantly, a new episode of Genndy Tartokovsky’s Primal.

The first five episodes of the series debuted last year, and seemed to end on a bleak note so there was no indication that there would be more of this brutal animated series. But with this sixth episode now airing at the time of this writing, the adventures are continuing with Spear and Fang as they (appropriately) take on an infection with zombified dinosaurs.

Read to see what fans are saying about the surprising new episode of Primal and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

