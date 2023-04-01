Adult Swim April Fools: Fans Surprised By Randall Park Appearance

Adult swim got things rolling for another round of April Fools goodness. But, fans weren’t expecting Ant-Man and the Wasp star Randall Park to show up. In a fun twist on the branding of various streaming services, adult swim opted for “adult swim -” (instead of the now overused plus moniker.) That means just the commercials and a couple classic adult swim infomercials. The one that got the most attention this time around was Broomshakalaka for a multitude of reasons. Firstly, it’s directed by The Daniels, hot off their Academy Award-winning rampage with Everything Everywhere All At Once. Then, seeing Randall Park as the straight man in a haunting broom infomercial would be enough to get anyone’s attention. Check out some of the best reactions right here.

Collider actually spoke with Randall Park about his interest in these kinds of weird shorts. It turns out, that one film community actually opened the door for this strange content. “Like Brian Wysol said, we were both a part of this community of Channel 101, and I remember, when I was at the height of my involvement of that community, I got to see a lot of Brian’s shows,” Park recalled. “I just thought they were the weirdest, funniest things; so original. Like, really, they can only come from one specific really weird person. I was just kind of intoxicated by them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Did you catch any of adult swim April Fools? What was your favorite? Let us know down in the comments!

What a night!

https://twitter.com/DigiRanger1994/status/1642035095526686723

“It’s all connected.”

https://twitter.com/CCharmanderK/status/1642035823049621505

True comedy

https://twitter.com/HogueLikeWoah/status/1642036254559596545

Just a wild, real sentence

https://twitter.com/ScoutTheChief/status/1642036420549259264

Such a surprise

https://twitter.com/ZanderTheGood/status/1642037395410370561

Would watch Swiss Army Broom

https://twitter.com/raboot_vibing/status/1642037481217355776

I think we all have

https://twitter.com/7_TheSlimReaper/status/1642065873560129537

Everybody now