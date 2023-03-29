Genndy Tartakovsky's Unicorn Warriors Eternal Trailer Released

Genndy Tartokovsky has become a legend in the world of animation, and rightfully so. The animator's work on series including Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, and Primal has helped him make a name for himself at Cartoon Network. It should come as no surprise then that the platform is looking to partner with the creator once again, as a new trailer has landed for his next work set to air on Adult Swim in Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. From the new trailer, it's clear that this time-spanning epic is going to play on the animator's strengths and art style.

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is set to arrive on Adult Swim on May 4th, with this meaning that the show has the potential to explore dark territory should it choose to, akin to Samurai Jack's fourth season and the first two seasons of Primal, which did the same. When the series debuts, it will unleash two new episodes, followed by a weekly release schedule. Luckily, if you don't catch the episodes when they air on the late-night programming block, they'll be made available on HBO Max the next day.

Unicorn Warriors Eternal Trailer

Here's what Tartokvsky himself had to say about the upcoming animated series that will arrive this May on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim in an interview from last year, "Twenty-five years ago Dexter's Laboratory was Cartoon Network's first original series. It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years. Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can't wait for people to see it!"

For those who might not have heard of this new series that will bring Genndy Tartokovsky's animation style back to the small screen, here's an official description for Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, "Unicorn: Warriors Eternal follows a team of ancient heroes protecting the world from an ominous force. Throughout history, unicorns have symbolized the virtuous, appearing to ensure that goodness reigns. When the reawakening of our heroes comes too early, they find themselves in the bodies of teenagers. Damaged as a result, their memories of who they are and the history of the unicorn over the centuries have been lost, with some of their magical abilities weakened and fragmented. Not only do they have to protect the world against the prevailing darkness, they have to do it while navigating the unexpected laughs and humor that come with teen angst and emotions."