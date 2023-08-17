Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake Trailer Released

The time has come to reenter the world of Adventure Time. It has been a hot minute since the hit series welcomed fans with new content, but Max will change that shortly. After all, August 31st will mark the debut of Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake. So of course, all eyes are on the streaming service now that the show's first trailer is live!

As you can see below, the official trailer for Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake was shared by Cartoon Network earlier today. The clip gives fans a look at Fiona's life in the real world and the distant lack of adventure it holds. After making a sacred wish, Fiona finds herself thrust into an alternate version of the world fans know and all from Adventure Time.

With a cat named Cake by their side, Fiona finds herself taking on all kinds of excursions, and this trailer shows us what is in store. From epic fights to arid wastelands, this spin-off series will have it all. Plus, you might spot a few familiar faces if you look hard enough at this trailer...

For those eager to check out this new era of Adventure Time, the show will air exclusively on Max starting August 31st. This spin off will be open for audiences of all ages, but Fiona's age will make it a must-watch for older fans. In previous statements by Warner Bros. Discovery, Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake was made with adult fans in mind, so audiences who grew up on Adventure Time will want to return for this outing!

Want to know more about Adventure Time? No sweat! You can check out the franchise's synopsis below to get a feel for what Fiona (and Finn) are all about:

"This is bazonkers! Grab your friends and enjoy all of Finn and Jake's algebraic adventures. Finn facing off against Candy Kingdom zobmies? It's in here! James Baxter the horse? You better believe he's in here! The fun will never end!"

What do you think about this latest look at Adventure Time: Fiona and Cake? Will you be tuning in?