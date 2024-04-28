Pokemon Sleep-Themed Hotel Suite Announced for Japan

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo has announced plans to collaborate with Pokemon Sleep on a one-of-a-kind experience. The hotel has announced the Pokemon Sleep Suite, a special room in the hotel that is based off of Greengrass Isle in Pokemon Sleep. The suite offers a "glamping style" living space with a giant Snorlax and offers special menu items featuring Snorlax Burgers and Snorlax and Pikachu Pancakes. (Presumably, the menu items look like the Pokemon, but aren't made from the Pokemon themselves.) Additionally, those who stay in the suite will get a host of giveaway options, including four Pokemon Sleep plushies, a Pokemon Sleep backpack, a Pokemon Sleep t-shirt, a water bottle, and a wellness bag.

According to the Grand Hyatt's website, this will be a pricey experience. The sample price given for the hotel is 275,050 yen, which is approximately $1,750 for a one-night stay. The room is available to book now, although the suite won't officially open until July 1st and will remain open through September 1, 2024.

Additionally, several other Pokemon Sleep Stay rooms are also being offered, with more modest decorations like a Snorlax blanket and a complementary Pokemon Sleep plush. Ten of these rooms are being offered per night.

Pokemon Sleep is a new lifestyle app that focuses on healthy sleep habits. Players track their sleep using their phone or the Pokemon Go Plus+ app and feed a Snorlax using berries and ingredients collected by Helper Pokemon on their team. The stronger the Snorlax and the better quality of sleep the player gets, the more Pokemon they attract during a daily Sleep Research phase, giving players the opportunity to befriend stronger and rarer Pokemon to their team. The app was in development for several years before finally launching in 2023, with a steady stream of new content added to the game over time.