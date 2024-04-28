My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Look at Premiere

aMy Hero Academia: Memories has released its final recap episode, and with it gave fans the first look at what to expect from Season 7's official premiere! My Hero Academia Season 7 will finally kick off its new episodes next month following a slate of four special recap episodes getting fans back up to speed with everything important that happened in the first six seasons of the anime. As the anime quickly approaches the real final fights between the heroes and villains, Season 7 will finally start all of this in full when it makes its highly anticipated premiere in just another week.

My Hero Academia: Memories Episode 4 wrapped up its run of recaps, and with it shared a brief promo for what's coming next in the Season 7 premiere. Like with teased at the end of Season 6, America's number one hero has decided to make her move and head to Japan and the promo images from the episode tease that Tomura Shigaraki is ready to meet this wild new challenge head on. But as the anime gets ready for the new premiere, it's not going to be long before fans get to see this wild hero and villain clash in the skies above the country.

My Hero Academia Season 7 episode 1 preview shots pic.twitter.com/HFlkjFlcgu — AG (@dhoni_ag) April 27, 2024

How to Watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 (which could be listed as Episode 5 following the four My Hero Academia: Memories recap specials) is titled "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "All Might put out a request to heroes around the world to be temporarily dispatched to Japan. Ignoring the heads of state who were reluctant to send anyone, one hero boldly took action. America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. America's number one even has a different art style."

My Hero Academia's Season 7 premiere will debut on Saturday, May 4th in Japan and will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu shortly after. You can catch up with all six seasons of the TV anime with those streaming services as well before Season 7 kicks off the next phase of the anime's Final Act, and you can find the newest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.