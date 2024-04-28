My Hero Academia Season 7 Premiere Locks in Episode Title

My Hero Academia is closing in on its big season seven premiere. For the past month, the anime has prepped fans for the launch with several recap specials. At the start of May, My Hero Academia season seven will begin in earnest, and we've been given the title of its epic premiere.

The confession from the official My Hero Academia website. It turns out season seven will launch episode one on May 4th. As for its title? It is "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West!", so fans will not want to miss the release.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, you know what is on the docket this season. At the end of season six, Japan was left in utter turmoil by All For One and Shigaraki. With villains running amok in Japan, pro heroes are left at a loss to stop them. The nation isn't even able to secure help from other nations given how uncertain the future is, but that doesn't stop the number one hero in the United States. Stars and Stripes makes way for Japan at the end of season six, and My Hero Academia is ready to let the heroine fight.

Of course, the pro hero's battle will be anything but easy. Shigaraki is very powerful, and he's only gotten stronger since All For One escaped jail. You can expect this first episode of My Hero Academia season seven to kick off with tons of action. So for those who aren't familiar with the hit superhero series, you can read the anime's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

