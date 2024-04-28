Bleach Reveals New Title of the Manga's Next Arc

Bleach is staying busy these days, and it is a beautiful sight. If you did not realize, the fan-fave series came back to the screen last year. After a long wait, Ichigo Kurosaki spearheaded the launch of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and the anime's comeback even prompted a special manga release. And thanks to a new exhibition, fans have learned something new about the manga's future.

Mainly, it seems the manga has more to give. When Tite Kubo released a special chapter of Bleach in 2021, the entire manga community rallied. It was there fans speculating about a new Bleach arc, and it appears such an arc does exist.

The revelation comes from the new Bleach Exhibit that recently opened in Tokyo, Japan. The event features plenty of behind-the-scenes work from Bleach including unseen artwork. In one exhibit, the wall feature some art of Ichigo as an adult, and a plaque is hung below that reads, "The Jaws of Hell Christening".

You might be wondering why this title has taken Bleach fans by surprise, but that is because the name includes a special character. The kanji '篇' is included which is most often used as 'arc' in Japanese. This title has sparked debate online as it is a new one. Originally, the Bleach arc was believed to have been titled "New Breaths From Hell" as that was the name of the manga's chapter. The title included the same character for arc in Japanese, but thanks to this new Bleach exhibit, that suspicion has been turned on its head.

Still, the surprising update has convinced fans of one thing, and that is Bleach's bright future. We have not been updated on any new Bleach chapters since the 2021 special went live, but fans are hopeful Kubo has more coming for the Soul Society. And if that is the case, well – Ichigo Kurosaki has fans all over the world waiting to hear from him.

What do you think about this Bleach update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!