New Spring 2024 Anime Goes Viral Over Awful CG Animation

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has returned for the second half of Season 2 this Spring, and the newest episode of the anime has unfortunately gone viral with fans over some awful looking CGI dragons! CG anime is no stranger to anime productions as fans have seen more of it incorporated in series throughout the years (with some of the most successful releases being full 3DCG animated productions). But every now and again, there's an instance of CG in an anime that goes viral with fans due to how badly it sticks out from the rest of the episode around it.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is also no stranger to CG animation in its episodes as it often uses it for spells and significant moments, but a set of CG animated dragons in Season 2 Episode 15 is really sticking out with fans due to just how oddly they look compared to everything else. It's not the wildest instance of CG animation we've seen with anime in the last few years (KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World from last year still holds this crown for multiple instances), but it's certainly gotten attention thanks to fans like @ChibiReviews on X hilariously calling it out.

This is the ugliest CGI I've seen in a long time... pic.twitter.com/7AxOP2Acqd — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) April 27, 2024

Where to Watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2

While this might not be the best first impression to the anime, The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 is now airing new episodes this Spring and will be exclusively streaming them with Crunchyroll alongside their initial release. Masafumi Tamura directs the anime for Silver Link, and you can catch up with all of the episodes so far with Crunchyroll as well. New additions to the cast for the episodes include Nao Toyama as Arcana, Toshihiko Seki as Ahid Alovo Agartz, and Aoi Yuki as Militia.

Crunchyroll teases what to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy as such, "Anos Voldigoad was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme. Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."