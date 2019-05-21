Aggretsuko Season 2 Trailer Debuts On Netflix

Aggretsuko is the death metal office comedy anime that we all need in our lives. Following the story of Retsuko, a 25-year old accountant in a stereotypical Japanese office, the millennial red panda battles the forces of her daily grind by releasing her anger through karaoke. The first season, followed by a “Christmas Special”, saw Retsuko become closer with her jackal co-worker, Haida, after a failed relationship. Now, Netflix has released a trailer for the show’s second season, debuting on June 14th.

Aggretsuko was created by the same company that created Hello Kitty, Sanrio. Unlike Hello Kitty though, the subject matter of the series deals with the adult world and the banality of the typical office environment. When the first season began, Retsuko’s adeptness at screaming death metal was a secret known only to herself, whereas toward the end of the season, she had made friends in the form of higher level female executives who learned of her heavy metal ways.

While most of her office did not know her secret, they came dangerously close at an office party until everyone drank themselves into oblivion and forgot. Retsuko’s boss, who came close to discovering, is something of a nightmare in the form of “Mr. Ton”, a short fused pig with an affinity for playing golf on company time. The young red panda also has to deal with eccentric co-workers and struggle with finding her way in a society nearly identical to our own. Season 2 plans to introduce new problems for Retsuko to solve, with number one on the list being a visit from her mother.

The first season of Sanrio and Netflix’s joint project, Aggretsuko, is currently available for streaming worldwide. The series runs for ten episodes at 15 minutes each. Rareko is directing and writing the scripts for the series, and returns to direct and write the second season. Aggretsuko is an unassuming red panda who works in an office. She’s 25 years old, and deals with the harsh world of every day life at an office.

As she deals with her office co-workers, she slowly builds up a rage meter until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke on her off time. Here is how Sanrio describes the character, “She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines. She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”