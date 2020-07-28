This Hilarious Akira Shirt Pays Homage to a Beloved Latina Star

Akira was blowing peoples' minds last year when the creator of the franchise, Katsuhiro Otomo, announced that the series would be returning to the world of anime with a brand new series that follows more closely to the events of the manga, and a hilarious fan made shirt combines the universe of Kaneda and Tetsuo with one of the most beloved latina singers the world over, Shakira. Obviously, the hilarious combination is thanks in part to Akira and Shakira rhyming, but it still makes for a hilarious image that shows what the singer might look like wearing the aesthetic of Kaneda!

Akira is, to this day, considered to be one of the best feature length films in the medium of anime, still resonating among fans decades following its release. With 2020 obviously running into a number of problems thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, the original plans of bringing a 4K re-mastered version to the silver screen was hindered. Also, the live action film for Akira that was originally slated to be directed by Taika Waititi has been postponed indefinitely but that hasn't stopped the love of the franchise from arising in a number of fan works.

Twitter User CherrieSorbet shared this amazing custom t-shirt that blends the latin singer, Shakira, with that of Kaneda, one of the protagonists of the movie of Akira who was a member of a biker gang that discovers a nefarious plot by the government:

My boyfriend doesn’t like my new shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/10jSWtnMJW — Cherrie Sorbet 🍒 on Twitch 🍒 (@CherrieSorbet) July 24, 2020

Akira's feature length film did a fantastic job of summing up the manga series, but there definitely wasn't enough time during its run time to dive into every aspect of the chapters. Though we have yet to be given a release date for the upcoming new series that once again takes a look at this world of telekinetics and apocalyptic, we're sure that it will be one of the most watched anime when it eventually drops onto televisions.

What do you think of this hilarious fusion between Akira and Shakira? What other stars would you like to see dropped into the world of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the futuristic dystopian world created by Katsuhiro Otomo!

