Akira Jacket Returns to Crunchyroll for Cyber Monday Special

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday deals are going strong. Of course, retailers across the United States are stocked for the occasion, and that goes for the team at Crunchyroll. There are tons of deals available at its shop, and that includes the return of a beloved Akira jacket that has been out-of-stock for ages.

As you can see here, the Crunchyroll Store has its Akira Leather Jacket up for sale at long last. For $450 USD, you can get the jacket that resembles one often seen in Akira. Shipping on the item is free given its price, but if you want to buy the jacket, there is a catch! After all, only Crunchyroll subscribers are eligible to buy the limited-edition item. You can sign up for a subscription here.

"Step into the cyberpunk world of Neo-Tokyo with this iconic Akira jacket," the product's description reads. "This jacket is a faithful recreation of the one worn by Kaneda, the leader of a motorcycle gang in the universally acclaimed manga Akira by Katsuhiro Otomo. Released for the 30th anniversary of the movie adaptation, this page-accurate Crunchyroll Exclusive was designed in Germany, where its '80s-inspired details were meticulously crafted to replicate the iconic look."

"Not only does this jacket look good, it's stylish and will keep you warm while looking cool. It's made from genuine red leather and features high-quality lining and functional clasps. Whether you're an Akira fan or a cyberpunk fashion lover, the Akira jacket is a must-have for your wardrobe."

For those curious, only 600 of these jackets were made, and it was created to honor the movie's 30th anniversary. As you can imagine, it is a must-have for diehard fans of the cyberpunk classic even with the expensive tag. The manga replica screams style, and when compared to other high-end Akira cosplay pieces online, this Crunchyroll Store deal is pretty solid.

If you have yet to see Akira, well – we can only suggest you check it out ASAP. The movie is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on the Katsuhiro Otomo classic, you can read Akira's official synopsis below:

"Akira, the crown jewel of anime and science fiction, returns with remastered 4K visuals and remixed audio. In the future, Shotaro Kaneda and his motorcycle gang tear through Neo Tokyo, a city divided by growing tensions. But when caught in an accident, Kaneda's friend Tetsuo Shima discovers a secret government project and receives psychic abilities beyond his control."

