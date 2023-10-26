Akira Creator Katsuhiro Otomo Is Teasing a New Manga

You cannot rush perfection, and no one knows this better than Katsuhiro Otomo. The creator of Akira has long been lauded for his attention to detail, so of course, Otomo is not one to blow through a project. Manga readers know this well because Otomo has been working on a new manga for years now, and the artist just gave us a new teaser regarding the title.

Taking to X (Twitter), Otomo posted a photo of a whiteboard with tons of notes on it. In the center, fans could make out the character Kiyoko which Otomo has teased before. The prophetic character is seen with a speech bubble next to them that reads, "I had a dream Otomo-sensei drew a new manga.". So as you can imagine, Otomo responded.

"Kiyoko's prophetic dream will become reality," the artist captioned the photo on X (Twitter). However, there is still the question of when this new manga will launch.

Back in 2012, Otomo informed fans he was preparing work on his first long project since Akira debuted. Not long after, the renowned creation said this mystery project would be set in a bygone age, and he hoped to have it ready by Fall 2012. As you can see, the project was delayed, and fans did not hear anything from Otomo until 2018.

It was then Otomo told fans he was working on a full-length manga, but that is all he shared. In the last several years, the creator of Akira has not shared any new info on the mysterious manga until he hit up X (Twitter) this week.

As you can imagine, Otomo has kept busy with this secret manga, but he must be eager to let it loose. From Akira to Doom, the artist has a long history with manga hits, so readers are just as desperate to read Otomo's work as he must be to publish it. So hopefully, Kiyoko's prophetic dream becomes a reality ASAP!

What do you think about this latest update from Otomo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!