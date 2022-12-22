Alice in Borderland Season 2 Is Here and Dominating Netflix

Today, Netflix welcomes ones of its most-anticipated shows of the year. Alice in Borderland is back, and of course, season two has kept fans on edge. After the sci-fi thriller debuted in 2020, all eyes have been on season two and its dangerous games. So if you are ready to check in on your contestants, Alice in Borderland season two is waiting with open arms.

The Japanese series dropped season two earlier today, and already, the show is climbing the charts on Netflix. Search inquiries are at a high for season two, and of course, the buzz on social media is big. Netizens are geeking out now that Arisu and Usagi are back on the small screen. The pair managed to survive a full season of demented games back in 2020, and now they are going in for round two.

Alice Returns to Borderland

If you are not familiar with Alice in Borderland, you should know the live-action hit is based on a manga of the same name. Haro Aso penned the manga years before director Shinsuke Sato was brought in to adapt it on film. Announced in July 2019, the live-action series hit Netflix in late 2020 and quickly became a hit in the same vein as South Korea's now-famous Squid Game. So once season two was announced, the countdown for new episodes began.

If you want to know more about the series, you can binge season one on Netflix right now before moving into season two. You can get more details on the show's latest arc below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) try to unravel the mysteries of Borderland to return to the real world. In a place they believe holds the key to uncovering these mysteries, they meet allies, enemies, and the mastermind behind all of the games. Arisu and the others pit themselves against games of a scale and difficulty that exceed the first season. The remaining games are only the Jack, Queen, and King cards, but will they be able to collect them all and return to the real world? The hugely popular series that astounded the world returns with even more thrills and excitement!"

