Alice in Borderland Season 2 Releases New Trailer, Poster

Alice in Borderland fans have been sitting on quite the huge cliffhanger following the end of the first season, and now thankfully they have been given another good look at what to expect in the new episodes with the newest trailer and poster for Season 2! The live-action series taking on Haro Aso's original manga series was a huge hit with fans when the first season premiered on Netflix a couple of years ago due to its death game stakes, but there's been a lot of anticipation over what could be coming in the next phase of the game with the new season hitting later this month.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will be releasing on Netflix around the world in just a few days, and like many fans had expected following the end of the first season, Season 2 is teasing that the game really only has begun as those left now enter a much more dangerous phase of the whole ordeal. To get more of an idea of these coming episodes, you can check out the newest trailer for Alice in Borderland Season 2 in the video above and the newest poster below:

There are no extra lives here 🃏 Alice in Borderland season 2 returns on December 22. #AliceinBorderland pic.twitter.com/ijx3XBLo60 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) December 4, 2022

How to Watch Alice in Borderland Season 2

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will be making its premiere on Netflix on December 22nd, and Shunsuke Sato returns to direct the new season. Cast members returning for the second season include Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Riisa Naka, Keita Machida, Sho Aoyagi, Nijiro Murakami, Dori Sakurada, Yuki Morinaga, Aya Asahina, and Ayaka Miyoshi. As for what could be coming in the new season, Netflix teases Alice in Borderland Season 2 as such:

"Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) try to unravel the mysteries of Borderland to return to the real world. In a place they believe holds the key to uncovering these mysteries, they meet allies, enemies, and the mastermind behind all of the games. Arisu and the others pit themselves against games of a scale and difficulty that exceed the first season. The remaining games are only the Jack, Queen, and King cards, but will they be able to collect them all and return to the real world? The hugely popular series that astounded the world returns with even more thrills and excitement!"

What do you think of this newest trailer and poster for Alice in Borderland's new episodes? Will you be checking Season 2 out when it hits later this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!