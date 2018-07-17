‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Confirms SDCC Showcase

San Diego Comic Con 2018 is only a few days away, and many huge anime projects are going to be showing their stuff at the convention. This includes the mysterious Alita: Battle Angel, which fans have been wanting to see for quite some time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alita: Battle Angel will be coming to San Diego Comic Con 2018 with a special sneak peek of the movie with a Q&A with some of the cast.

The panel for the film won’t be at the San Diego Convention Center, instead taking place Friday July 20, at the Regal Theater Horton Plaza. This Alita: Battle Angel panel will take place in the evening with director Robert Rodriguez, producer Jon Landau, and stars Rosa Salazar and Keean Johnson being in attendance for the event.

But in order to attend the panel, fans will need to win a special scavenger hunt event, called Alita: Battle Angel – Pillars of Iron City Search, in order to get in. Fans can get a special passport obtained from the LootCrate booth and collect six Alita: Battle Angel stickers from Titan Books, Hot Toy/Slideshow Collectibles, Prime One Studio, Weta Workshop and Funko in order to win.

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Alita’s eyes in the first trailer. James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez confirmed that they decided to depict Alita’s eyes as “anime like” to further push her into uncanny territory, which is also most likely to highlight how different she is to the rest of the world. But while fans have had mixed reactions to Alita: Battle Angel, its original creator Yukito Kishiro is optimistic about its future noting that a Hollywood is like a “dream come true” for him.

For those unfamiliar with Battle Angel Alita (GUNNM in Japan), the series was originally created by Yukito Kishiro. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. Originally published in Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990, it was collected into nine volumes and licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.

The series was adapted into a short anime OVA series, and was the only anime adaptation to date. The film, Alita: Battle Angel, had been struck with production delays for several years before finally debuting its first trailer. Alita: Battle Angel will be directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, and will hit theaters July 20, 2018.

