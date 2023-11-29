Alita: Battle Angel Sequel Talks Are Still Underway, Says Producer Jon Landau

Alita: Battle Angel fans never back down and most definitely never give up. When the cyberpunk film went live in 2019, film lovers and anime fans put their weight behind the film. Of course, they've been desperate for a sequel since, and the movie's executives have been trying to make the follow-up happen. And as it turns out, those talks are still ongoing.

Recently, Jon Landau spoke about Alita: Battle Angel and its devoted fanbase during a chat with ScreenRant. It was there the producer and longtime collaborator of James Cameron said sequel discussions are still going down behind the scenes.

"I'm very proud of that film, and we were doing it concurrently with Avatar. I was down with Robert on the set doing all that, and Jim was involved too and saw it. It came on HBO one night, and Jim watched it and called me after he watched it. He said, "Jon, Alita was on, I just decided to watch it. It's a good movie." (laughs) And it is! So, I want to be able to definitely do more in that world," the producer shared.

Of course, this latest update does align with previous Alita: Battle Angel comments. In the past, director Robert Rodriguez has made his interest in a sequel well known, and he's not been alone in that. Cameron has spoken publicly about his desire to oversee a second Alita film, and star Rosa Salazar is just as onboard. So if you think Alita: Battle Angel is a goner, well – think again.

Of course, there are ways for fans to get their fix of Alita without a sequel. While we all wait for the new movie to go live, you can always check in on Alita through Yukito Kishiro's manga. His series, which is titled Gunnm in Japan, ran between 1990 and 1995. Kodansha Comics oversees the manga's release in English if you'd like to pick up a copy. So for more information on the Alita manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a dump in the lawless settlement of Scrapyard, far beneath the mysterious space city of Zalem, disgraced cyber-doctor Daisuke Ido makes a strange find: the detached head of a cyborg woman who has lost all her memories. He names her Alita and equips her with a powerful new body, the Berserker. While Alita remembers no details of her former life, a moment of desperation reawakens in her nerves the legendary school of martial arts known as Panzer Kunst. In a place where there is no justice but what people make for themselves, Alita decides to become a hunter-killer, tracking down and taking out those who prey on the weak. But can she hold onto her humanity as she begins to revel in her own bloodlust?"

What do you think about this Alita: Battle Angel update? What would you want to see from a sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!