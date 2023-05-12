Alita: Battle Angel Cosplay Preps For a Potential Sequel

When it comes to live-action anime adaptations, Alita: Battle Angel might be considered one of the best. Brought to life by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez, fans have been waiting since the first theatrical run for news on a potential sequel. While producers of the original film have hinted that a part two might eventually hit the silver screen, cosplayers are taking matters into their own hands and portraying the robot-fighting heroine long before a sequel arrives.

While nothing has been set in stone when it comes to the idea of an Alita: Battle Angel 2, the director of the first film, Robert Rodriguez confirmed this week that there have been talks about revisiting this world. With the first film ending on a somewhat climactic moment, as the true villain was revealed played by Edward Norton, there is certainly plenty of territory for a potential sequel to cover, "Yeah, we have been talking about it, so we would love to make one. We haven't set it for sure yet, but we're definitely hoping to and talking about it a lot. They're slammed with all the Avatar stuff, but they've definitely been engaging in it."

Alita Returns

Alita might have some special skills that make her one of the greatest warriors in her world, but she is far from a battle-hardened veteran when it comes to her personality. As the android enjoys exploring her world, she also spent time in the first film honing her skills in a rather dangerous sport that has her skating against foes on some treacherous courses. Needless to say, if a sequel is confirmed, there will be plenty of Battle Angel fans who will jump at the chance to see Alita in action once again.

Surprisingly enough, Alita hasn't had that many anime adaptations to her name. While there have been a handful of manga stories, Battle Angel Alita has only had one major anime adaptation which arrived in 1993. Nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a potential Alita anime in the future at this time, though fans are hoping to see some sort of return for the Battle Angel.

