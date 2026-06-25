All 8 Pokemon Movies & TV Shows Coming to Free Streaming on Tubi in July

The Summer 2026 anime season is right around the corner, and fans are all set to welcome the new films and shows of the season. While Crunchyroll again steals the spotlight for streaming a majority of the new anime shows, other services also have a range of surprises planned for fans. This also includes Tubi, an ad-supported streaming television service by Fox. The free streaming service offers a range of films, TV shows, and Tubi Originals for users each month. However, with the growing popularity of the anime industry, the platform often returns with exciting shows and films. July 2026 is going to be an exciting month for Pokémon since eight movies and shows will be available for free.

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Thanks to the decades of anime series and films, video games, card games, and merchandise, barely anyone in the world is unfamiliar with this franchise. Based on the 1996 video game, OLM released an anime series a year later, following Ash Ketchum, who sets out on a journey to become the greatest Pokémon master. Viral Thrills shared Tubi’s July schedule, confirming that seven Pokémon films and series will be streaming for free.

Tubi’s July 2026 Schedule Includes 8 Pokémon Movies and TV Shows

Image Courtesy of OLM

According to the latest update, all the films and series listed below will begin streaming on July 7th, 2026. The list ranges from the 2000s classic film to some of the new and underrated series from the franchise.

Pokémon: Indigo League

Pokémon the Movie 2000

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution

Pokémon: The First Movie

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon S20–22

Pokémon the Series: The Beginning S1-2

The most popular entry is definitely the Indigo League, spanning across 82 episodes and the very first anime of the franchise. It plays the biggest role in popularizing the anime and has made it into what it is today. Additionally, apart from two other series, there are also five films, including one of the earliest films in the franchise’s history. Tubi is available in selected regions, including the United States and Canada, so don’t forget to mark your calendars.

Pokémon Will Always Be One of The Most Iconic Franchises Ever

Image Courtesy of OLM

Pokémon is one of the longest surviving franchises of all time, and it’s mostly thanks to the stream of new releases. The animation styles have been distinctive depending on the time frame and series, which made the franchise even more versatile and eye-catching. However, it’s not just the plot or aesthetics, as many fans have an emotional attachment to their childhood favorite.

Whether it’s Ash’s story or new characters in spin-off series, the franchise has covered several plot points over the decades and continues its streak. While most platforms, such as Netflix and Hulu, stream a certain range of Pokémon films and shows, Tubi is offering fans a chance to stream for free.

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