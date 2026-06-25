1 Year Later, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Finally Gets a Streaming Date (But There’s a Catch)

Following the historic success of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film, fans will finally get to watch it on streaming services. Ufotable announced a trilogy film series to adapt the manga’s most intense arc. So far, only the first installment has been released, and it ran in the theatres for almost a month. The film initially hit the Japanese theatres in July last year before making its international debut in September. Following the special re-releases, Infinity Castle eventually became the highest-earning Japanese film of all time, setting a bar too high for any future film to break. The home video is also set to be released in Japan next month, although international fans will have to wait longer than expected. However, because of the re-releases, the streaming dates kept getting pushed back until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While many fans have been hoping to stream the film on Crunchyroll, where the previous seasons and film are also available, the new update is about Prime Video. Per the July 2026 schedule on Canada’s Prime Video shared by MobileSyrup, the film will be available for subscribers starting July 29th, 2026. Although the film is mentioned as one of the new titles dropping on Crunchyroll, the update is only for viewers in Canada as of now.

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Even a year after the film’s Japanese premiere, the animation studio has remained silent about the upcoming parts. The Infinity Castle is the longest arc in the series, which features several battles centering around the majority of characters. Before Tanjiro and the Hashira could even attempt to kill Muzan Kibutsuji, all of the slayers from the Corps were forced inside the Infinity Castle. All the demons in the country, along with the Upper Moons, plan to wipe out the entire Corps while Muzan neutralizes the effects of the poison Tamayo injected in him.

The first installment featured three major battles, but there’s more to come in the upcoming part. Now that the streaming date of the first installment is closer than ever, fans might expect a major update by the end of the year. Although Anime Expo doesn’t plan on sharing any updates on the sequel, there’s still Jump Festa to look forward to, which is held in December each year by Shueisha.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Will Land on Crunchyroll Soon

Image Courtesy of UFOTABLE

While the latest update is only for fans in Canada, it’s an encouraging sign towards a global streaming release date. Since the film has stopped its theatrical run, it’s only a matter of time before Crunchyroll shares an update for international fans. Additionally, while MobileSyrup shared a July schedule specially for Prime Video, it mentions the title is from Crunchyroll, which is yet another hint towards a streaming release. It’s no surprise that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which is being distributed by Sony Pictures, is expected to land on Crunchyroll, the largest streaming hub for anime fans across the globe.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!