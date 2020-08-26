Altered Carbon's Cancellation Has Fans Heated Online

Netflix is at the top of the game when it comes to streaming, and that means it can make just about any decision with its shows. In the past month or so, fans have become increasingly confused by the platform as it has canceled shows that have barely left their infancy. And after its cancellation of Altered Carbon, social media is getting heated with Netflix.

If you need proof, you can check it out in the slides below. Reports went live earlier today confirming the end of Altered Carbon. The sci-fi epic has been largely considered one of the best on Netflix following its acclaimed first season. Despite a mixed season two, fans were still on board with the series, but Netflix does not appear to be any longer.

(Photo: Netflix)

You can find a slew of reactions below if you are feeling brave. Some fans are going so far as to call the premature ax similar to the one that took out Firefly. The latter series went on to become a cult classic within the sci-fi fandom, and netizens believe Altered Carbon will follow that path. Its cyberpunk action was beautifully crafted, and Altered Carbon paid clever homage to its anime roots time and again.

Nowadays, Netflix's catalog is looking thinner thanks to its recent cuts. Altered Carbon is just the latest of several original shows to be canceled. Everything from The OA to The Society and even The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have been cut in recent months.