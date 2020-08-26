Altered Carbon's Cancellation Has Fans Heated Online
Netflix is at the top of the game when it comes to streaming, and that means it can make just about any decision with its shows. In the past month or so, fans have become increasingly confused by the platform as it has canceled shows that have barely left their infancy. And after its cancellation of Altered Carbon, social media is getting heated with Netflix.
If you need proof, you can check it out in the slides below. Reports went live earlier today confirming the end of Altered Carbon. The sci-fi epic has been largely considered one of the best on Netflix following its acclaimed first season. Despite a mixed season two, fans were still on board with the series, but Netflix does not appear to be any longer.
You can find a slew of reactions below if you are feeling brave. Some fans are going so far as to call the premature ax similar to the one that took out Firefly. The latter series went on to become a cult classic within the sci-fi fandom, and netizens believe Altered Carbon will follow that path. Its cyberpunk action was beautifully crafted, and Altered Carbon paid clever homage to its anime roots time and again.
Nowadays, Netflix's catalog is looking thinner thanks to its recent cuts. Altered Carbon is just the latest of several original shows to be canceled. Everything from The OA to The Society and even The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have been cut in recent months.
Why...?!?
prevnext
Netflix has amazing shows like Altered Carbon, Sense8, The Society, The OA, and I Am Not Okay With This
Netflix: *cancels them*
Also Netflix: *released 4 seasons of 13RW and makes two Kissing Booth movies
I hate Netflix https://t.co/tYPZzkD4F8— 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯 🎬 (@johneberlejr) August 26, 2020
Hot Truth
prevnext
Alright 2020, how you gonna suck toda--
NETFLIX: ALTERED CARBON CANCELLED! pic.twitter.com/OKM6snx3Ks— The Warp Zone (@warpzonetweets) August 26, 2020
We Do Protest
prevnext
This is crap. S1 Altered Carbon was the best Sci-Fi show on TV outside The Expanse.
S2 was bad. But not cancel it bad. https://t.co/qj3glotVDt— Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) August 26, 2020
A Total Imbalance
prevnext
Netflix making 3 ‘Kissing Booth’ movies and somehow dragged ‘13 Reasons Why’ to 4 seasons.
But they’re cancelling Altered Carbon, a phenomenal ass show, after 2 seasons.
That don’t sit right with me in the slightest.— Rodney (@rodneyn95) August 26, 2020
thanks we hate it
prevnext
altered carbon cancelled, i hate it here pic.twitter.com/ry5ldV7p0d— bek (@mauldaIorian) August 26, 2020
Not Again!
prevnext
NO, no no, this is terrible news, I knew Anthony Mackie probably wasn't returning but I did wanted to see where the story took us next 🤬 #AlteredCarbon Cancelled https://t.co/XRa7V25e8k— Phoenix Tremayne (@PhoenixTremayne) August 26, 2020
Quit Being Dumb
prevnext
What the f-ck are you doing @netflix? Don't you dare take #AlteredCarbon away from us. You've an awesome series, with an awesome asian cast. Fix that sh-t, stop canceling good shows. pic.twitter.com/DzfasMZdLr— pedro type 40👽 (@pedrotype40) August 26, 2020
Straight Sizzling
prev
REALLY @netflix !!! You took altered Carbon???! I’m heatedddddd pic.twitter.com/7D8wz1OV68— Makayla🧝🏿♀️ (@makayla_H0li) August 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.